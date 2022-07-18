MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 463 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.52.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

