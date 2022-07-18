Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 773,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,122 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 46,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

(Get Rating)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.