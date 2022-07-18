Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.1% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.01. 46,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,745. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.