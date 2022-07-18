Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.92. 1,238,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,224,961. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

