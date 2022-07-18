Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $883,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $31.33. 64,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,715,327. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

