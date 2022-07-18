Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $227,000 Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $502,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XNTK traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $105.69. 732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,643. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average is $127.76. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $99.90 and a 52 week high of $177.14.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

