Madden Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,736,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8,699.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after purchasing an additional 910,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149,294. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

