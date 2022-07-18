Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Down 9.1%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 79,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 75,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Macarthur Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.99 million and a PE ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.