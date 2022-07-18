Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Up 7.6%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.92. 149,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,020,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

