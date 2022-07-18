LunchMoney Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $154,533.12 and $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,118.60 or 1.00000941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.