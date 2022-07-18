LunchMoney Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $154,533.12 and $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,118.60 or 1.00000941 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004528 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008402 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004241 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About LunchMoney
LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken.
LunchMoney Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.
