Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Luna Innovations Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of LUNA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. 68,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,346. The stock has a market cap of $190.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
