LuaSwap (LUA) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

LuaSwap (LUA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $3,998.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,023,838 coins and its circulating supply is 176,369,247 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

