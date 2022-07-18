Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $185.00 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.41.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

