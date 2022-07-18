LOCGame (LOCG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $73,534.00

LOCGame (LOCG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, LOCGame has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. LOCGame has a market cap of $1.30 million and $73,534.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 851.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.73 or 0.04461786 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001773 BTC.
About LOCGame
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio.
