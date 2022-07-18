LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE SCD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,167. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 931,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 880,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 44,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 92,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.