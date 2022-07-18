LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE SCD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,167. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $15.44.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.