Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 678 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.