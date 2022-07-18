Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 678 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

