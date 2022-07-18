Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 632 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

RYT stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $245.89. 128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,349. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $227.97 and a 12-month high of $327.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.99.

