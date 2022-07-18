Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 456 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

