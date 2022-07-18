Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 248 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 296.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.01. The stock had a trading volume of 74,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

