Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 131 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 409.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.05.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $29.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $749.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,281,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $777.25 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $710.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $864.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

