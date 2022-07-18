Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $1.30 Million Stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned 0.36% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at about $829,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,319,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,827,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIXY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.58. 310,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,722,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

