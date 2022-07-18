Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 80,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,150. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

