Lithium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $116,152.00 (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Lithium coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lithium has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $116,152.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,111.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.61 or 0.05843693 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021429 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.
About Lithium
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,591,159,850 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lithium Coin Trading
