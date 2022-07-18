LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Up 1.3% This Week

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $472,233.15 and approximately $1,805.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00073268 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.