Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Limbach Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Insider Activity at Limbach

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,599 shares of company stock worth $85,727. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 256,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,383 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

