Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001374 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $131,741.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00259882 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001394 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.