Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $44.49 on Thursday. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.