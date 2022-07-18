Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.47.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYA stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. Analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $119,552.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060 over the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

