Lasry Marc Takes $9.90 Million Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Lasry Marc bought a new position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,000. Alexander’s makes up about 4.4% of Lasry Marc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lasry Marc owned about 0.76% of Alexander’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexander’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Alexander’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Shares of ALX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.32. 47 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.58. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.85 and a 12-month high of $299.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.15. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 71.20%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

