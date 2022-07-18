Lamden (TAU) Price Up 28.1% This Week

Lamden (TAU) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $78,265.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.