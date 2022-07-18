Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $617.74.

Shares of LRCX traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $434.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

