Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Up 61.4% in June

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,619,300 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 2,241,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,758,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lake Resources from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Lake Resources Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLKKF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 996,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,780. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

About Lake Resources

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.