Kryptomon (KMON) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $63,522.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 832.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $985.01 or 0.04438536 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00020686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001679 BTC.
Kryptomon Coin Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.
Kryptomon Coin Trading
