KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.86% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRBN. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,272,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,464,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,872,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 220,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 30,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,435,000.

NYSEARCA:KRBN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

