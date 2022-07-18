Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.29

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 106142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.30) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.31) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.41.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

