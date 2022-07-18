Kleros Market Cap Hits $22.02 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $22.02 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

