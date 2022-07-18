KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 944,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,329. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 409.61, a current ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.37%.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 334,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 212,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.