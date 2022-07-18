KIWIGO Trading Up 7.6% This Week (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One KIWIGO coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $662,299.75 and approximately $16,470.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00041029 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022684 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.
KIWIGO Profile
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
KIWIGO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KIWIGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIWIGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.