KIWIGO (KGO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,536.00

KIWIGO (KGO) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KIWIGO has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. KIWIGO has a total market capitalization of $745,250.96 and approximately $15,536.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,131.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.13 or 0.05969257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002026 BTC.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

