Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €83.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €83.00 ($83.00) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($63.00) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($89.00) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($88.00) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($66.00) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($67.00) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGX opened at €41.82 ($41.82) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($57.87) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($81.82). The business has a 50-day moving average of €43.16 and a 200-day moving average of €62.38.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

