Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania

Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656,134 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up 21.7% of Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania owned approximately 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $28,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $469,450.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,351.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 44,437 shares of company stock worth $1,595,975 and sold 93,275 shares worth $3,423,956. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 54,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036,809. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

