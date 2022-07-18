Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.07 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $2,587,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

