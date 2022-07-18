Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.