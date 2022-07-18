Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,150,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Kanzhun Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded up 1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 53,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,910. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of 13.46 and a 1 year high of 43.22.
