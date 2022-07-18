Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,150,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kanzhun Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded up 1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 53,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,910. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of 13.46 and a 1 year high of 43.22.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

