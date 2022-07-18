Kalos Management Inc. Has $11.22 Million Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,850 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 7.7% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,870,000 after buying an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,638 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,688. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.74.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 469.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

