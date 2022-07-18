Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 326,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,168,290 shares.The stock last traded at $28.18 and had previously closed at $28.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks



Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

