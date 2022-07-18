Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 131,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

