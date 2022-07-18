Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 61 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. 106,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.