JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.14) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.84) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.45) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 165.50 ($1.97).

VOD traded up GBX 1.16 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 130.20 ($1.55). The company had a trading volume of 43,013,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,632,516. The company has a market cap of £36.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,170.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.19.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($452,158.06).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

