JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $134.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $134.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

